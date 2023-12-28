Connect with us

DCI Nabs Scammers In Sh2.85b Gold Scam In Kileleshwa

By

Published

DCI Gate 1320x844

DCI Gate

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives drawn from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested several suspects involved in a mega gold scam that targeted two Malaysian nationals, and recovered multiple tools of trade involved in the Sh2.85 billion botched fraudulence.

The raid happened after the sleuths received an intelligence report through Kilimani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer on the scamming deal planned against the two foreign men.

The OSU deployed a surveillance team after the two victims jetted into the country.

“Reportedly, the scammers using Rock Africa Minier company had contacted the complainants as from October 19, 2023 through a social media platform. The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500Kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the  two to their Kenyan accomplices,” DCI said in a statement.

The scammers were trailed as they picked the two foreigners from their hotel Four Points By Sheraton along Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani using a Toyota Noah Reg No. KCW 835U.

They were taken to an office in a private house along Mageta Road within Kileleshwa where the surveillance team followed closely before the main gate was shut, locking them out. 

“As the sleuths stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees,” DCI said. 

The suspects who included two G4S security guards are; Didier Muke (a Congolese with a pending case and passport deposited in court), Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga (whisked from a getaway bike and in hospital), Mark Kabete (G4S) and Ken Kiboi (G4S).

The scene was processed and several exhibits recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents & stamps for Ace Point International Limited and assorted G4S uniforms.

20231228 085301

Also recovered and believed to be proceeds of crime includes a Toyota Noah, a Toyota Crown, a Mercedes Benz, a Toyota G-Touring and a Toyota double cabin.

Also Read: 2 suspected Land Fraudsters Arrested After bribery Attempt At DCI Headquarters

