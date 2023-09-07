DCI Raises Alarm Against Pyramid Scheme Scamming Kenyans

The Directorate of Criminals Investigation (DCI) has cautioned Kenyans against transacting any kind of business with NMK Capital Investment Limited.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the suspicious company running the pyramid scheme was established in 2021, has pooled thousands of gullible investors who are now crying foul.

“The suspicious company believed to have been registered in the country in 2021 has 7 directors, among them one Ngugi Mucheru Keeru (NMK) who is also the sole Director and Signatory of a sister company; Bidsworth Autorents Capital Limited. The companies are located in the city of Nairobi at Corner House & Norwich Union Hse respectively,” read the statement in part.

Detectives said the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit has received numerous complaints from victims who ventured into the scheme investing at least Ksh 50,000.

“In the streetwise machinations, over 5,000 investors were hoodwinked to enter into a 6-month contract with NMK with a minimum investment of Sh50,000. This would accrue a redeemable monthly interest of 15%, or a similar percentage of compounded interest redeemable at the end of the contract period (6 months),” DCI stated.

The company further offered car hire services by leasing vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public, which it then hired out to individuals and agencies.

Car owners allegedly received 30 percent of the proceeds from the company. Other ventures included off-plan properties.

“Eventually, investors are reporting to have lost millions of money from the investment and payments made for off plan houses, while some of those who leased out their vehicles have no track of them,” DCI stated in their statement.

The detectives said that NMK Capital Investment Limited and Bidsworth Autorents Capital Limited are under active investigations and called on Kenyans to exercise caution and due diligence before engaging in any such ventures.

