DCI Recovers 417 Stolen Phones In Nyeri

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recovered over 417 suspected stolen mobile phones in Nyeri and a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft.

In a statement on Saturday, DCI said the phones were recovered after sleuths connered two men while snatching phones from shoppers.

“The recovery and arrest followed interrogations on two young men earlier arrested by Nyeri detectives, after they were cornered while snatching mobile phones from shoppers in Gatitu, Nyeri,” said the DCI.

“John Kariuki and James Thuita were nabbed on November 1, 2023, before detectives proceeded to Gatitu shopping centre where their accomplice David Thinwa Ngatia who operated a mobile phones repair shop was ambushed and the recoveries made.”

The detectives also found stashed in his business space included two TV sets, three laptops, two cameras, 47 mobile subscriber sim cards, a HP printer among others.

The items were all seized and kept as exhibits in the probe.

Meanwhile, the Nyeri security command has warned against a surge in pickpockets who are mostly interested in smartphones and assured the public that whatever cartels are involved are on police radar and will soon face the full force of the law.

David, John and James will be guests of the state for the weekend before being arraigned in court on Monday over the crimes.

This comes after the DCI arrested two robbery with violence suspects who have been on the run for two months after attacking a truck driver and robbing him at Askote Market in Vihiga County have been arrested.

Philip Kitwa and Kennedy Arunga were arrested at Emuhaya area of Vihiga, following a forensic-led trail by the Western Region crime researchers.

