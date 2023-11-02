DCI Rescue 2 Students From Kidnappers in Kitengela 

The DCI on Thursday rescued two tertiary students who went missing on October 27, 2023 after being locked up at an AirBnB at Elgon View apartments in Kitengela.

According to the DCI the two were lured separately by a female suspect.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the two male suspects aged 25 and 22 who held the students hostage demanded for a Ksh 6 million ransom from their parents.

The suspects were however arrested in the operation led by DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives.

“The suspects, Brian Ombasa Omoso, 25 and Humphrey Hinga, 22 who have since been ushered into our cells are believed to have been working jointly with the female dangerous damsel on the loose to identify and lure targeted victims, in their no-sweat approach to soft life,” said DCI.

The matter has been reported at Kiambu Police Station and crime researchers subjecting all possible leads to forensic analysis.

“In their findings, it emerged that the female accomplice had used a stolen ID card to register the line which she used to communicate with the male students. Indeed, the legitimate owner of the ID card had earlier reported its loss at Lang’ata Police Station, a move that exonerated her from the suspects’ mix,” DCI stated

The search for the victims finally paid off and the kidnapped duo was reunited with their kin.

The detectives recovered an imitation of a pistol, a dagger, subscriber sim cards used to contact the parents, fake front and rear car registration plates (KDD 881M) believed to have been used during their transportation and assorted tools were also recovered from the hostage room.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the female miscreant who tucked away is underway.

Also Read: DCI Raises Alarm Against Pyramid Scheme Scamming Kenyans