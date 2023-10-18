DCI Unveils Names And Photos Of 35 Most Wanted Terror Suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday October 18 released a list of names and photos of terror suspects linked to the recent Lamu County attacks.

In a statement, DCI said that the suspects are armed and dangerous.

DCI asked Kenyans with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to report to the agency.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of thirty five (35) armed and dangerous terror suspects, who are part of the Alshabaab terror network and are responsible for planning and orchestrating the deadly terrorist attacks and violence in Lamu County and the larger Boni Enclave,” read the statement in part.

The suspects have been ordered to surrender to any police station in Kenya with immediate effect to aid in the ongoing investigations.

“A substantial cash reward will be offered to any member of the public who provides credible information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects,” DCI stated.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday disclosed that the 35 terrorists being sought are linked with the killing of civilians along the Lamu-With-Garden Highway; the murders of civilians at Lango la Simba, Witu, Mpeketoni, Juhudi, Salama, Hindi, and other areas; and the attack on the American Military Base at Manda Bay on 5th January 2020.

“While the arrest or neutralization of these terrorists remains the most immediate objective, other measures and strategies have been put in place to win the war against terror in Lamu County, the Boni Enclave, and elsewhere in the entire Republic of Kenya,” he said.

