Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI’s Operations Support Unit Seizes 32.5 Tonnes Of Contraband Milk Powder After Tricking Suspects

By

Published

20240105 075511

DCI detectives drawn from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested cartels selling contraband milk powder of over 32.5 tonnes at a godown located along the Eastern Bypass.

In the sting operation, an unsuspecting known broker in Eastleigh by the name Ali Noor directed an undercover officer to Kamakis area along Eastern Bypass, after he posed as a potential buyer. 

“On arrival, a KBP 480A Mitsubishi truck loaded with an agreed 150 bags each weighing 25Kg arrived. The agreed price was  Sh16,500 per bag, translating to Sh2,475,000 in the transaction,” DCI said in a statement. 

Other detectives who were following pounced on the two suspects, Joseph Waweru and Ali Noor.

“After interrogation, the OSU team managed to trace the godown of the main suspect (Joseph Waweru) which is located at Twin Industrial Park Godowns within the Ruai area off Eastern Bypass,” DCI stated.

20240105 075529

The sleuths recovered another 1150 bags each weighing 25Kg of milk powder (5 brands) and 289 bags each weighing 25Kg of Maize corn starch.

The brands of the milk powder include: 181 bags branded Fresh Dairy product of Brookside Uganda, 421 bags branded Gardo product of New Zealand, 485 bags of Non Dairy Creamer product of China, 56 bags branded SAMA product of New Zealand, 6 bags branded Lato product of Uganda & 289 bags of maize corn starch product of India.

The DCI also found a truck Reg No. KDG 087Z with 17 empty drums suspected to be used to transport Ethanol.

Also Read: 2 suspected Land Fraudsters Arrested After bribery Attempt At DCI Headquarters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020