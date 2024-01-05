DCI’s Operations Support Unit Seizes 32.5 Tonnes Of Contraband Milk Powder After Tricking Suspects

DCI detectives drawn from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested cartels selling contraband milk powder of over 32.5 tonnes at a godown located along the Eastern Bypass.

In the sting operation, an unsuspecting known broker in Eastleigh by the name Ali Noor directed an undercover officer to Kamakis area along Eastern Bypass, after he posed as a potential buyer.

“On arrival, a KBP 480A Mitsubishi truck loaded with an agreed 150 bags each weighing 25Kg arrived. The agreed price was Sh16,500 per bag, translating to Sh2,475,000 in the transaction,” DCI said in a statement.

Other detectives who were following pounced on the two suspects, Joseph Waweru and Ali Noor.

“After interrogation, the OSU team managed to trace the godown of the main suspect (Joseph Waweru) which is located at Twin Industrial Park Godowns within the Ruai area off Eastern Bypass,” DCI stated.

The sleuths recovered another 1150 bags each weighing 25Kg of milk powder (5 brands) and 289 bags each weighing 25Kg of Maize corn starch.

The brands of the milk powder include: 181 bags branded Fresh Dairy product of Brookside Uganda, 421 bags branded Gardo product of New Zealand, 485 bags of Non Dairy Creamer product of China, 56 bags branded SAMA product of New Zealand, 6 bags branded Lato product of Uganda & 289 bags of maize corn starch product of India.

The DCI also found a truck Reg No. KDG 087Z with 17 empty drums suspected to be used to transport Ethanol.

