Death Threats Pushed Me To Withdraw Mumias Sugar Case – Lawyer

Kimeto and Associates Advocates, the primary petitioner in the insolvency action against Mumias Sugar Company, has written to the court to rescind a withdrawal notice filed on September 1, claiming that the law firm was threatened with death if it did not withdraw from the case.

The letter, written by managing partner Jackline C. Kimeto, cites death threats from state agents as one of the grounds for the withdrawal of the cases filed in March of last year.

“Kindly take note that the Petitioner herein wishes to cancel the said Notices as the same were obtained from her through extreme duress and threats to her life, citizenship and personal liberty by state officers acting with a view of assisting the 1st and 2nd respondent and their proxies in this suit,” Kimeto stated in a letter.

Kimeto is seeking Ksh76 million for representing the sugar miller in court, and in her letter to the High Court, she notes that the company and State agents have not stated how she will be paid the remaining legal fees.

The court suits were withdrawn following President William Ruto’s tour of the Western region during which he openly threatened alleged cartels sabotaging the sugar miller with death, incarceration, and deportation.

The remarks also came only days after billionaire Jaswant Rai, was abducted in broad daylight by unknown people and eventually withdrew his cases.

Kimeto had previously claimed that State officials were seeking to scuttle the Mumias cases through threats and coercion when she was summoned for questioning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

She had filed a lawsuit against the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) citing harassment.

This comes a week after President Ruto warned corrupt individuals and directed them to withdraw cases against Mumias Sugar. 

“Na nimewaambia mambo ni matatu, wakitaka kuniletea kisirani either wahame Kenya, ama nitawaweka jela, ama wasafiri waende mbinguni,” he said

