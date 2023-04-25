Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Death toll in Shakahola starvation cult rises to 90 as Kindiki visits

By

Published

Mackenzie og image
File image of Paul Mackenzie

The recent massacre carried out by the Shakahola cult has been described as a turning point for Kenya on how to handle security issues caused by religious insurgents. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made this statement after seven more bodies, including that of a child, were exhumed, bringing the total number of deaths to 90.

Kindiki stated that the cult’s actions were a misuse of fundamental rights of freedom, with the purported use of the Bible to kill and cause a massacre. He also pointed out that those who urged others to fast and die were hypocritical, as they were eating and drinking while preparing their followers to meet their creator.

The Interior CS assured the public that the State is investigating another suspected cult in Kilifi County that may be using religion to dupe Kenyans. He noted that they have cast the net wider and are getting crucial leads, suggesting that what was being done by Paul Mackenzie’s cult is just the tip of the iceberg.

Police have been searching for graves on the 800 acres belonging to Mackenzie since last week. Mackenzie, the leader of the Good News International Church, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of some of his followers.

He appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui on April 17 and was not required to plead to any charge. The prosecution sought 30 more days to hold him as they complete their investigations, but the court granted police 14 days.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019