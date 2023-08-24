Declare Your Stand on Gachagua’s Anti-Dialogue’s Remarks- Azimio Leaders Tell Ruto

A section of opposition leaders in the Azimio coalition have asked President William Ruto to declare his stand in public as to wether he supports Rigathi Gachagua’s anti-dialogue remarks or not.

While speaking during the anniversary celebration of the life of Mama Hellen Ojow in Kubar, Alego Usonga constituency, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, his Usawa counterpart Mwangi Wa Iria together with George Wajackoyah of the Roots party in unison stated that it will be a waste of time to hold the bi-partisan talks without the President’s goodwill.

DAP-K leader reiterated that it was President Ruto who called on the opposition to stop the anti-government protests and instead opt for dialogue. Wamalwa added that it was the Deputy President who said the protests were causing destruction of property and that dialogue was the best way to come up with a solution.

“We are asking you, William Ruto, it is you who requested that there be dialogue but your deputy is opposing it. Let Ruto tells Kenyans whether he stands for dialogue, or with his deputy who is opposing dialogue.” Said Wamalwa.

“Gachagua had asked the opposition to stop street demos claiming that they were leading to destruction of property but now he (Gachagua) is saying that he doesn’t want talks. What then does he want?” Asked the DAP-K leader.

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria said that Gachagua is only one individual and that his remarks do not represent the Mt. Kenya region as a whole.

“Ruto should by himself state whether he is in support of the sentiments of his deputy. We want the talks to continue to find solutions to the challenges of the people.” Said wa Iria.

The talks will resume on Friday with the Azimio group being led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah represent the Government side.

