Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Declare Your Stand on Gachagua’s Anti-Dialogue’s Remarks- Azimio Leaders Tell Ruto

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 16 at 12.10.42

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

A section of opposition leaders in the Azimio coalition have asked President William Ruto to declare his stand in public as to wether he supports Rigathi Gachagua’s anti-dialogue remarks or not. 

While speaking during the anniversary celebration of the life of Mama Hellen Ojow in Kubar, Alego Usonga constituency, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, his Usawa counterpart Mwangi Wa Iria together with George Wajackoyah of the Roots party in unison stated that it will be a waste of time to hold the bi-partisan talks without the President’s goodwill.

DAP-K leader reiterated that it was President Ruto who called on the opposition to stop the anti-government protests and instead opt for dialogue. Wamalwa added that it was the Deputy President who said the protests were causing destruction of property and that dialogue was the best way to come up with a solution.

“We are asking you, William Ruto, it is you who requested that there be dialogue but your deputy is opposing it. Let Ruto tells Kenyans whether he stands for dialogue, or with his deputy who is opposing dialogue.” Said Wamalwa. 

“Gachagua had asked the opposition to stop street demos claiming that they were leading to destruction of property but now he (Gachagua) is saying that he doesn’t want talks. What then does he want?” Asked the DAP-K leader.

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria said that Gachagua is only one individual and that his remarks do not represent the Mt. Kenya region as a whole. 

“Ruto should by himself state whether he is in support of the sentiments of his deputy. We want the talks to continue to find solutions to the challenges of the people.” Said wa Iria.

The talks will resume on Friday with the Azimio group being led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah represent the Government side.

Also Read: ODM Responds After DP Gachagua Rubished Bipartisan Talks 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020