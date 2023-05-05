Dedan Kimathi’s Widow Mukami Kimathi is Dead 

Mukami Kimathi the widow of field marshal Dedan Kimathi has passed away at the age of 96.

Her daughter Evelyn Wangui confirmed the demise on Friday May 5. She stated that Mukami died on Thursday night while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi after developing breathing difficulties.

“Yes, she is dead, and Kenyans are impatient. They have been calling all night to confirm the news. We are awaiting the president to announce since yesterday night.

“We were promised that he would announce. Kindly let him do so to calm the anxiety,” she stated.

Mukami was one of the Mau Mau liberation fighters who were held at the Kamiti Maximum Prison during the fight for independence

She played a crucial role in the campaign that assisted Kenya in regaining its independence from the colonizers.

Mukami also played a key role in the efficient organization of tribal dances aimed at young men and women. The majority of the men had sought safety in the bush or in prison camps at this time.

Until her death, Mukami advocated for the exhumation of her husband’s remains from the Kamiti Maximum Prison and to be buried at his home.

“I do not want to die before being shown the exact place where my husband was buried. I want to see the remains of my Kimathi before I go. I do not have long to live and this matter has been a thorn in my flesh,” Mukami said.

President William Ruto’s administration in January helped her clear a Ksh1.3 million hospital bill. This was announced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after visiting Mukami at hospital.

