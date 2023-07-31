Connect with us

News

Delay in Arror and Kimwarer Dam Case Hearing as Witness Requests Time to Settle

The courtroom was set for a crucial day in the Arror and Kimwarer dam case, but the proceedings came to an unexpected halt when a key witness, Gideon Rotich, informed the court that he was not in the right frame of mind to testify.

As a result, the hearing failed to proceed as scheduled, leaving the legal teams and observers in anticipation.

Gideon Rotich, taking the stand on Monday, candidly revealed that he had slept late due to personal issues that were weighing heavily on his mind.

Despite this, he had made the effort to wake up early to attend the proceedings, demonstrating his commitment to the case.

However, he expressed the need for additional time to settle and gather himself emotionally.

“I ask the court to give me time to settle,” he humbly requested, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

Surprisingly, the defence did not raise any objections to Rotich’s request, understanding the importance of having a witness who is in the right mental state to provide accurate and reliable testimony.

As a result, the Trial Magistrate, Eunice Nyutu, graciously granted the witness’s plea, allowing him the day to rest and gather his thoughts.

The proceedings are now set to resume on Tuesday, August 1, when Gideon Rotich is expected to testify.

The case itself revolves around the former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, who stands accused of conspiracy to defraud the government of over Ksh.63 billion earmarked for the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

The magnitude of the alleged financial misconduct has drawn significant attention from the public and raised concerns about accountability and transparency in government projects.

