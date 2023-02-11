Dennis Itumbi, Churchill, Azziad, Akothee Land Plum Jobs in Kenya Kwanza Government

The Kenya Kwanza government has handed appointments to a number of renowned individuals, including digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, comedian Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, and singer Akothee in the latest gazette notice that was released on Friday evening.

Dennis Itumbi was appointed by Sports and Youth Affairs CS Ababu Namwamba as a member of the newly established Talanta Hela Council for a period of three years.

Other members appointed to the council, which will be chaired by CS Namwamba himself, include; Kizito Wangalwa, David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

CS Ababu Namwamba also created the Creatives Technical Committee which will be chaired by Churchill for three years.

Members of the committee include; Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther ‘Akothee’ Akoth, Kizito Makhande, Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

The Sports and Youth Affairs CS also established the Sports Technical Committee which will be chaired by renowned journalist Carol Radul.

Members of the committee include ; Boniface Ambani, Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Collins Kale, Kevin Mutai, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula, Daniel Nakeor Losiru, and Staicy Shariffa Ochieng.

