Details Of Gachagua’s Meeting With Coffee Farmers Amid Reforms in The Sector

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held talks with the members of the Baricho coffee cooperative society in the midst of the government’s initiatives to reform the tea and coffee sectors.

The coffee farmers met with Rigathi in his rural home in Nyeri.

“I took time to update them on the progress we are making in coffee reforms and the way forward as we work to streamline the market for the produce,” DP Gachagua said.

The Deputy President also informed the farmers about his recent trip to Colombia, which he described as “extremely successful.”

Gachagua stated that he met with feasible buyers at the Producer Roaster Forum in Medellin, Colombia. He also told them about an upcoming trip to Germany on a similar quest to search for clients for Kenyan produce.

“With direct engagement at the table, the farmer will negotiate and receive commensurate returns,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President stated that the Baricho farmers have voiced their trust in President William Ruto’s administration to resolve their business concerns conclusively.

“They understand the process is likely to take long, but they will be patient,” he said.

Gachagua said on Sunday in Meru that coffee subsector cartels had sought to bribe him and Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi to prevent pending reforms.

“Wamekuja kwa huyu Linturi akawaambia watembee. Huyu CS hawezi uza wakulima wa Kenya. Wamekuja kwangu kujaribu kunihonga ati nikubali mabadiliko isimamishwe katika kilo wanipatie shilingi mbili nikawaambia watembee. Sasa wamefika mwisho,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President reiterated that the journey to liberate coffee farmers is going to be difficult but it will be accomplished.

Gachagua stated that the cartels were fighting back, but that the progress achieved in the sector so far is optimistic.

He assured farmers that everything was well and that the industry would flourish in the coming days.

