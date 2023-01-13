Details of Gachagua’s Meeting With Kawira Mwangaza & Meru MCAs 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday Concluded his conciliatory talks with Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Meru County MCAs.

In a statement on his social media handles the second in command stated that he met with Meru Mps and the Senator before concluding with the MCAs and the Governor.

“I had a fruitful engagement with Gov. Kawira Mwangaza. We discussed various issues raised by all the teams in the county and the need to foster peace and a conducive work environment for service delivery in the county,” Gachagua said.

Adding that, ” I completed reaching out to all the factions of the political leadership of Meru. I first engaged the MPs and the Senator, Hon. Kathuri Murungi, who is also the deputy speaker of the senate, followed with a sitting with Members of the County Assembly.”

Governor Mwangaza’s political career nearly ended on December 16 when 67 MCA voted to impeach her for gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of the Constitution.

The first-term governor, however, was spared the chopping block by the Senate’s Special Committee on December 30, 2022.

“After the consideration of charges made against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, all 11 members of the Special Senate Committee agreed and recommended that none of the charges was proved. As far as the matter of impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, that matter is now put to rest,” committee chairman Boni Khalwale said while tabling the report in Parliament.

The Meru MCAs had accused Mwangaza of violating the constitution including; nepotism, illegal appointments, incitement, bullying, vilification and misleading campaigns against the Catholic church and other leaders.

Kawira however denied all the charges and claimed that she was a victim of blackmail from the MCAs after she refused to approve the Ward Fund.

