Details of King Charles III and Queen Camila’s 4-Day Visit To Kenya

The United Kingdom has announced that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will State Visit to Kenya on Tuesday 31st October.

In a statement on Wednesday, UK said the two will stay in Kenya for 4 days before jetting out on Friday 3rd November 2023.

The UK noted that the visit is aimed to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

“The visit is at the invitation of President Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952,” read the statement in part.

During the visit, the King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas.

“Their Majesties’ programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region,” UK stated.

During the visit, their Majesties will meet President Ruto and the First Lady as well as other members of the Kenyan Government, UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders and Kenyan Marines training with UK Royal Marines.

The King will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the Nobel Laureate the late Professor Wangari Maathai, together with Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960).

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya,” the statement added.

“Together, Their Majesties will tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya’s history and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, as well as visiting the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.”

Their Majesties will further visit a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery, joining British and Kenyan military personnel in an act of Remembrance, before hearing about the Commission’s recent work to ensure all those who supported Britain’s efforts in both World Wars are commemorated.

