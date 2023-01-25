Connect with us

Details of Magoha’s Last Message to President William Ruto 

IMG 20230125 111658

File image of President Ruto and George Magoha.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha praised President William Ruto shortly before he exited the government. 

While speaking on October 12, 2022 in Nairobi, the late CS described  the Head of State as a person who listens and implements things. 

“In the short time, I have worked with him, and according to my assessment, Ruto is a person who listens and takes views, including those he didn’t want to hear.

“He is also an academic, I was involved with him when he was doing his masters degree and PhD too,” Magoha noted.

He praised President Ruto for maintaining the Competency-based Curriculum(CBC) which many people wanted to be abolished. 

“I want to thank Ruto for having assured us that CBC is going nowhere and this was brought about by the fact that we are all aware that we have ten million children that have engaged in this manner. I thank him too for having pronounced himself that it is better to focus on the child,” he stated. 

He further asked the President to use his wisdom in helping the Kenyan children.

“I would like to encourage you to use your intellectual power. If you want your brain to sleep it will sleep, If you want your brain to work so that you can add value to help our children then you will think,” he challenged Ruto.

Following his death President Ruto mourned him as a great servant of Kenya. 

“I join Kenyans and people from other parts of the world in mourning the passing of Prof. Magoha. I also send condolences to his family and pray that Almighty God grants them divine comfort and grace in this moment of grief.

“We have lost a gifted, unique, distinguished and great servant of Kenya,” Ruto eulogized. 

Also Read: Meet George Magoha’s Little Known Son Michael (Photos) 

