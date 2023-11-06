Details Of Mudavadi’s Meeting With Head of Diplomatic Mission

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi on Monday met members of the Diplomatic Community in Kenya.

Speaking during the meeting held at Upper Hill, Mudavadi reassured that the country is committed to intensifying its efforts to bolster economic diplomacy with the aim of expanding economic opportunities for its citizens.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary underscored Kenya’s steadfast dedication to global peace and security. He emphasized the nation’s significant contributions to peacekeeping missions under various continental and international bodies, highlighting its unwavering commitment to global stability.

“We believe that there can never be meaningful economic advancements without peace and stability. Likewise, we remain persuaded that to be African is to have global responsibility, which is why we have consistently risen to the occasion whenever peace and security in our region and beyond are threatened,” said Mudavadi

He also encouraged members of the Diplomatic Corps working in Kenya to tap into the growing community of young entrepreneurs engaged in import and export ventures. He emphasized that such collaborations would have a profound impact on global economic growth.

Furthermore, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs noted that Kenya’s diplomatic presence is expanding rapidly. He expressed the country’s ambition to establish representation in as many countries as possible in the future.

“As you may know, we are home to 93 resident embassies and high commissions, 40 consulates, and 40 non-resident embassies and high commissions. We also proudly host the only United Nations headquarters in the entire Global South, in addition to 47 offices of UN agencies as well as 113 international organizations.” he added.

