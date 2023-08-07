Details of Musalia Mudavadis’s 2-Day Visit to Uganda

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has jetted out of the country for a two-day visit to Kampala, Uganda.

According to a statement by the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary on Monday, August 7, Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the second G25 African Coffee Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. leaves the country today (Monday, August 7TH, 2023) for a two-day official visit to Kampala, Uganda.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary will represent H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H. President of the Republic of Kenya, and lead the Kenyan delegation at The 2ND G25 African Cofee Summit Of Heads Of State And Government to be held on Tuesday, 8th August, 2023,” read the statement in part.

The Ugandan government in collaboration with the Inter-African Coffee Organisation will host the event, which will be under the theme ‘Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition.’

According to Mudavadi’s office, the summit will assist member states to address challenges facing the coffee sector.

“The main focus of the High-Level Summit is to assist Member States in addressing the challenges affecting the African coffee value chain. The goal is to propose solutions that ensure sustainable coffee production, research, market access, and promotion of coffee consumption through intra-regional trade,” the statement added.

The inaugural G25 Coffee Summit took place in Nairobi, Kenya in May 2022 where Heads of State and Government of the 25 coffee-producing countries signed the Nairobi Declaration that commits them to seek consensus on integrating coffee as a strategic agricultural commodity within the African Union.

