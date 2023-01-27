Connect with us

News

Details of Powerful Jobs Raila & Karua Are Set To Have in the Kenya Kwanza Administration

File image of Raila and Karua.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua could soon join Parliament if new proposals by Attorney General Justin Muturi sail through.

According to Muturi’s proposals, Raila Odinga will be the National Assembly minority leader while Karua will assume the same role at the Senate. 

In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Muturi said that the proposal will sail through if the Members or Parliament pass the bill. 

“It is possible and we do not need a referendum. We can tinker a bit with Article 108 to have the person who comes second in the presidential polls be the minority leader in the National Assembly and the running mate, the minority leader in the Senate,” Muturi told NTV.

“The second in the last general election can take the minority leadership slot in both Houses. These arrangements will ensure we have a true opposition in parliament,” Muturi  added. 

The former National Assembly speaker said the Kenya Kwanza administration can tweak the constitution through the parliament to increase the number of members in the house towards establishing the office.

“The number will increase to 68 in the Senate and 350 in the NA. Now, this arrangement will ensure we have a true opposition in parliament,” he stated.

Muturi’s proposal comes amid a debate over the creation of the Office of the Official Opposition Leader, which was proposed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. 

In the initial proposal, the government was to fund Raila’s office because it was argued that doing so would help the Azimio side perform its duties more efficiently.

However, President Ruto was criticized by Azimio leaders who accused him of reintroducing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals through the back door.

