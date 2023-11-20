Details Of President Ruto’s 2-Day Visit To Germany And France

President William Ruto on Sunday night embarked on a two-day official visit to Germany and France.

According to a dispatch from State House, the visit will be focused on bolstering economic ties with Germany, France and the EU, while advocating for strong global consensus on climate action ahead of COP 28.

“In Berlin, Germany, President Ruto will join other leaders at the Compact with Africa (CwA) high-level conference initiated by Germany during its tenure as Chair of G20,” said State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.

The Head of State will showcase Kenya as a leading investment destination in the region, make a case for strengthening economic ties between the EU and the East African Community.

He will hold advance discussions on Labor Mobility with Germany, and consolidate Germany-Kenya cooperation on Green Energy initiatives, including in the production of green hydrogen and rehabilitation of Olkaria geothermal fields and grid stabilisation.

Ruto will then head to Strasbourg, France, where will address the EU Parliament, the 705-member-strong legislative and policy organ of the European Union.

“He will emphasise Kenya’s role as the peace and democracy anchor of the region; expound on the country’s vision on Climate action in light of the African leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change, and elaborate on the economic impact of deepening trade relations between Kenya and the EU that culminates in the signing and implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement this December,” Hussein added.

The President will also hold a bilateral meeting with Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Parliament before meeting President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the implementation of vital infrastructure projects.

Also Read: President Ruto Ranked Among Top 100 Influential Climate Leaders in 2023