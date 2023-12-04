Connect with us

News

Details Of President Ruto’s 2-day Visit To India

Ruto presidential Jet

President William Ruto has embarked on a two-day State visit to India today following successful advocacy for Kenya and Africa’s climate agenda at the UN Climate Conference (COP 28) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

According to a dispatch from State House, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will span crucial areas such as agriculture, trade, and Investment promotion, forging healthcare partnerships.

The healthcare partnerships will be particularly in pharmaceutical production and capacity building, and collaboration in education, ICT, maritime affairs, and renewable energy.

“The talks will lead to the signing of several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen the partnership between the two nations,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed stated.

President Ruto will then meet President Droupadi Murmu, and address a trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between India and Kenya.

“The State Visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Kenya and India, providing a platform for collaborative initiatives and contributing to mutual benefits for the two nations and peoples,” Hussein added.

The visit comes after President Ruto attended the recent concluded COP 28 climate change summit in Dubai UAE.

These brings Ruto’s total foreign trips to nearly 45 amid public outrage who say the Head of State Should address the high cost of living.

Ruto in November welcomed the National Dialogue Committee’s proposal to have a 50 percent budget cuts on travel expenditure and a 30 per cent reduction on allowances paid to public officers to cushion Kenyans from economic hardships.

“I have seen the recommendations; they are in good stead all the recommendations they have made they are practical,” Ruto stated adding that his office is already implementing the 50 per cent budget cut proposal on travel.

