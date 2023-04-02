Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With IG Koome After Azimio Demos 

President William Ruto on Friday March 31 held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and senior police chiefs at State House.

This is after Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests turned chaotic on Thursday and caused an uproar from many Kenyans online.

During the meeting, the President is said to have warned the police chiefs about the reported deaths, advising them to uphold the rule of law and safeguard lives and property.

The meeting is also said to have focused on the police’s recent brutality against those engaging in mass action protests and journalists documenting the events.

“The President has told the officers that they are responsible for the lives of all Kenyans,” a close Ruto ally aware of the meeting revealed.

After the State House meeting IG Koome held another crisis meeting with all top police bosses at police headquarters to discuss how to repair the image of the National Police Service.

During the meeting IG Koome directed the police officers not to release any information on deaths, injuries and damage of property arising from protests.

He instead said that such information would be filed via the police channel.

“It’s advisable for you not to mention officers’ names after a serious encounter with not only riotous crowds but also criminals, lest it is used against us. Don’t use open files. Let’s have restricted access to confidential information via email,” the IG directed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday announced that the anti-government protesters would on Monday face the full authority of the government.

“This is no longer demonstrating. It is post-election violence characterized by mugging, looting, and violent robberies. The government will assert its authority in protecting lives and property and enforcing the rule of law,” he stated.

