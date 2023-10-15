Details Of President William Ruto’s 3-Day Visit To China 

President William Ruto on Saturday October 14 night jetted out of the country for a three day official visit to China.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed in a Statement to the newsrooms noted that the visit will underscore the bilateral relations between Kenya and China.

He also disclosed that President Ruto will during the visit participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“President William Ruto departs this evening for the People’s Republic of China for a 3-day Official Visit that will underscore the robust bilateral relations between Kenya and China, and highlight Kenya’s active participation in the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” read the statement in part.

According to Hussein, the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum will convene world leaders in Beijing for talks on cooperation and partnership, emphasizing infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity across continents and peoples.

The President will then deliver a keynote address headlined “Digital Economy as a New Source of Growth,” at the High-Level Forum, highlighting Kenya’s advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and innovation.

“Kenya is a key participant in the BRI, with notable signature projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR),” Hussein stated.

Ruto will then hold bilateral talks with his host President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to discuss matters of mutual benefit and cooperation.

The Head of State will also participate in a roundtable to emphasize Kenya’s standing as an investment hub for Chinese companies.

“Additionally, the President will participate in a Kenya-China investors roundtable to emphasize Kenya’s standing as an investment hub for Chinese companies, aiming to forge mutually beneficial partnerships for both nations and their peoples,” the statement continued.

