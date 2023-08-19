Connect with us

News

Details Of Raila Odinga’s 1 Week Trip To UK

By

Published

IMG 20230819 WA0019 1692436097

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has left the country for a one-week tour to the United Kingdom.

According to a statement by his spokesperson Denis Onyango, the former Prime Minister jetted out of the country on Friday night. 

During the visit, Raila will meet with friends, family members, and business associates.

“He will also use his stay in the UK to rest and relax, which he doesn’t do enough back at home,” the statement read.

The opposition chief is expected back in the country by the end of next week.

Before leaving Kenya, Raila bumped into Delaware Senator Chris Coons who earlier met President William Ruto at State House. 

“Our paths crossed again last night with my friend Senator Chris Coons heading home to the US while I left for the United Kingdom. We wished each other safe flights, hoping to see each other again. Always a pleasure Chris,” Raila stated, minutes after leaving the country. 

The visit comes after the Azimio leader attacked US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman who he accused of meddling in Kenya’s affairs.

Raila threatened that he would call for her recall back to Washington DC if she would not desist from “interfering” with Kenyans’ issues.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” said Raila.

President William Ruto on Friday came out to defend Whitman from the opposition. 

He wondered who between the opposition and the US government is more roque.

“Between the people who are orchestrating the destruction of property and sabotaging our economy and those who are working with us to create investment opportunities and investment capital for the people of Kenya who is more rogue? I think it is for the people of Kenya to judge,” Ruto stated.

