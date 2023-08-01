Connect with us

News

Details of Raila Odinga’s Meeting with Azimio MPs Ahead Of New Bipartisan Talks

unnamed (2)

File image of Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, July 1 held a parliamentary group meeting with members of parliament elected under the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement after the meeting, Raila said they are committed to ensuring the fresh bipartisan talks with their Kenya Kwanza counterparts bear fruits.

“We had a fruitful discussion with our coalition’s parliamentary group, confirming our commitment to engage Kenya Kwanza in talks while keeping true to our ideals and objectives,” Raila said.

The opposition coalition on Monday unveiled a five-member team to negotiate with the government in the new talks.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will lead the delegation with Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi as the other members.

Azimio at the same time noted that its position remains that no party in the new negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise.

“Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza’s right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues. The issues, which the team has instructions to put on the table are: High Cost of Living, Audit of 2022 elections, Bipartisan Reconstitution of IEBC, Inclusivity in national affairs and Respect for Political Parties in line with the constitution,” Azimio stated.

The Kenya Kwanza side is yet to unveil their team of five members for the ten-member committee. Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo will facilitate the talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

Raila and President Ruto on Friday last week held a private meeting in Mombasa where they agreed for a ceasefire and resumption of bipartisan talks.

Also Read: Former IEBC Commissioner Laments Over Ruto, Raila Talks 

