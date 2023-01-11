Details of Raila Odinga’s Meeting With UK Ambassador Jane Marriot

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday January 11 met with the United Kingdom Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott in Nairobi.

This was Raila Odinga’s first meeting with the UK ambassador since President William Ruto came to power in September 2022.

In a statement on his Twitter account after the meeting, the former Prime Minister said he was at the meeting at the invitation of the UK envoy who played host.

“We discussed the situation in the country, potential areas of collaboration, and agreed to consult on a regular basis to discuss matters of national and mutual interest,” Raila said in a statement.

Marriot on a separate social media statement expressed her gratitude after meeting Raila,adding that the opposition leader is a historic leader who has played a vital role in deepening Kenyan democracy.

“Pleasure as always to meet a historic leader who has played a vital role in deepening Kenyan democracy.

“We discussed the importance of effective opposition in Kenya and UK’s development programmes in the country,” Marriott’s statement read in part.

Raila was in the company of former Kakamega Governor and chairman of the National Coalition executive council of Azimio Wycliffe Oparanya and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

The meeting comes a month after Raila attacked the west for rigging him out during last year’s August 9 elections.

“The international monopoly capital is not comfortable when you are talking about making Kenya a manufacturing hub to supply Eastern and Central African region. Those people are not happy with you when you talk about beneficiation and value addition to local raw materials that are going to compete against international monopoly capital,” Raila said in October 2022.

