Details of Raila Odinga’s One Week Visit to South Africa

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Friday, January 13 evening jetted out of the country for a one-week visit to South Africa.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the former Premier will conduct a series of meetings in in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

“Mr. Odinga will meet the Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Nardos Bekele-Thomas. The meeting will review progress of the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa Priority Action Plan 2 (PIDA-PAP2),” Dennis Onyango wrote.

Adding that, “The PIDA-PAP 2 is a portfolio of strategic projects proposed by Regional Economic Communities and AU Member States for implementation between by 2030. It is comprised of sixty-nine (69) regional infrastructure projects in the sectors of Energy, Transport, Trans-Boundary Water, and Information and Communication Technology.”

The Azimio leader will also meet South African leaders in different sectors including business, non-profit, and governmental.

Raila is also scheduled to fly to Nigeria on January 31, where he will deliver a keynote address at the 14th annual Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja.

The opposition leader was chosen to give the speech because of his desire for democracy and a free and fair election. He was also recognized for his vision of liberating Africa from poverty via effective leadership.

