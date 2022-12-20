Connect with us

News

Details of the Flash Bang Grenade That Journalist Laban Cliff Onserio Was Found With in Nairobi

Standard Group’s Chief of Staff Laban Cliff Onserio was on Sunday arrested by the Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) after he was discovered in possession of a hand grenade.

The arrest followed an altercation in Nairobi’s Holy Family Basilica basement. The celebrated journalist was found in possession of a flash bang grenade and a pocket phone with the model number GA-25.

In this article Kdrtv looks into details of the flash bang grenade and how it works. 

M84 Flash Bang Grenade

Flash Bang Grenade

Also known as the Stun grenade, the flash bang is a a non-lethal explosive that explodes with an extremely loud bang and bright lights, causing confusion in its target. 

The stun grenade which  was first used in the 1970’s by the British Army Special Air Service’s counterterrorist is often used in close-quarters combat, door breaching, and riot control. 

Despite its less-lethal nature the stun grenade is capable of causing harm, and can injure or kill when detonating in close proximity. Its also capable of sparking fires. 

Its designed to emit a blinding flash of light of approximately 7 megacandela and a deafening “bang” of greater than 170 decibels. 

images 58

The flash temporarily stimulates all photoreceptor cells in the eye, causing approximately five seconds of temporary blindness. The victims thereafter perceive an afterimage that impairs their vision. The volume of the explosion causes temporary deafness and disturbs the fluid in the ear, resulting in a loss of balance in the victim. 

Unlike fragmentation grenades, stun grenades are constructed with a casing designed to remain intact during detonation and prevent fragmentation injuries, while allowing the light and sound of the explosion to pass through large circular cutouts. The filler is a pyrotechnic metal-oxidant mixture of magnesium or aluminum and an oxidizer, such as potassium perchlorate or potassium nitrate.

