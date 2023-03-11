Details of Uhuru’s Phone Call That Saved Matiang’i From DCI

New details have emerged that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to go to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) offices after learning that former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was being interrogated.

According to the Nation newspaper, Uhuru was annoyed upon learning that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had been denied access to the DCI offices.

“It is true that the retired President threatened to personally visit DCI offices to seek the release of Dr Matiang’i,” a senior Jubilee party official stated.

It’s believed that after the phone call, is when the DCI Matiang’i was released after nearly a whole day of interrogation.

Senior Security officials pre-empted the embarrassment such a scene would have caused.

They also might have acted out of fear of possible violence if Uhuru and Raila would have stormed the DCI offices.

In a statement before being released, the DCI stated that the former powerful CS would be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home.

Matiang’i is accused of attempting to cause panic and chaos among Kenyans by claiming that his home had been raided and publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes.

“On February 8, 2023, at Karen Ngong View Estate within Nairobi County in the Republic of Kenya with intent to cause panic, chaos or violence amongst citizens of Kenya jointly with others published in the media that your house had been raided by a battalion and or “garrison” of officers intending to arrest you, a fact you knew to be false,” DCI stated.

