Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Details of Uhuru’s Phone Call That Saved Matiang’i From DCI

By

Published

20230307 121601

File image of Matiang’i at DCI headquaters

New details have emerged that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to go to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) offices after learning that former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was being interrogated. 

According to the Nation newspaper, Uhuru was annoyed upon learning that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had been denied access to the DCI offices.

“It is true that the retired President threatened to personally visit DCI offices to seek the release of Dr Matiang’i,” a senior Jubilee party official stated. 

It’s believed that after the phone call, is when the DCI Matiang’i was released after nearly a whole day of interrogation.

Senior Security officials pre-empted the embarrassment such a scene would have caused. 

They also might have acted out of fear of possible violence if Uhuru and Raila would have stormed the DCI offices.

In a statement before being released, the DCI stated that the former powerful CS would be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home. 

Matiang’i is accused of attempting to cause panic and chaos among Kenyans by claiming that his home had been raided and publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes.

“On February 8, 2023, at Karen Ngong View Estate within Nairobi County in the Republic of Kenya with intent to cause panic, chaos or violence amongst citizens of Kenya jointly with others published in the media that your house had been raided by a battalion and or “garrison” of officers intending to arrest you, a fact you knew to be false,” DCI stated. 

Also Read: Why Matiang’is Lawyers Nearly Exchanged Blows With DCI Detectives

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019