Details Of University Student Killed At A Bar Kitengela

Jibril Musdaf, slain journalism student

A university student was on Wednesday, November 9 stabbed at a bar in Noonkopir area of Kitengela and later died in hospital after a fight over a barmaid.

Photo courtesy crime scene

However, the 26-year-old student was entangled in a rangle with an unknown man over a woman at the bar before being stabbed in the back right-hand side.The Slain student was later rushed to Kitengela Sub-county Hospital but died on arrival.

The man who stabbed the varsity student accused the deceased of having an affair with the bar maid. The altercation at the bar forced other customers to flee for their lives after they saw the man attacking deceased with a sword.

The incident was confirmed by Sub-County Police Commander Ancient Kaloki. The woman who was on the ran has so far been identified.

Also read Multimedia University Students Block Road In Protest Of Colleague’s Death

The deceased was a fourth year student at the multimedia university of Kenya. This was his last semester.

“The assailant was heard claiming the student had an affair with his girlfriend. He warned him before a confrontation ensued and he stabbed him once, inside the pub” said one of the eyewitnesses
The investigators at the scene reclaimed a knife which is believed to have been the murder weapon.
Prior investigations suggest that Jibril Musdaf, was in a relationship with an Ethiopian bar attendant at the pub he was stabbed.
The rationale behind the murder, according to the police, is a love triangle.

Additionally, student’s phone was also recovered which shows that he was in constant
communication’ with his Ethiopian lover.

The deceased will be buried today at the kitengela Muslim cemetery.

