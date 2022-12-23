Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Didmus Barasa Threatens to Sue Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Over KCPE Results

By

Published

Didmus.B 1

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has threatened to move to court if the Ministry of Education does not remark KCPE exams of Moi D.E.B within 14 days.

In a statement on his social media pages, the UDA MP asked CS Ezekiel Machogu to consider the School. 

“I have asked CS Education my good friend Ezekiel Machogu to order Re-Examine of KCPE exams for the pupils of Moi DEB Primary School in Bungoma, commonly known as The Commonwealth. If this will not happen in the next 14 days, I will move to court,” the second term MP wrote on his social media pages.

“Examination cheating must be proven beyond reasonable doubt and not through one’s conscience and/or imagination. The definition of ignorance is where pupils are punished and no adult in the name of invigilators are prosecuted… Every counterpart must be brought to book.” he added. 

Barasa’s remarks come after Moi D. E. B (Commonwealth) Primary School Headteacher Kevin Wanyama said candidates from his school will not join national secondary schools due to poor performance.

“Ata pia mimi nimekua mzazi, mtoto wangu amepata 334, mtoto mwenye alijua amechagua shule kama Maranda. Ata sijamtumia matokeo kwa sababu unatuma aje. Maswali niko nayo mengi,”

(I was also a parent, my child got 334 marks, the child chose a school like Maranda. I have not even sent him the results because how do you sent. I have a lot of questions.) He stated. 

Wanyama repudiated the results, alleging they did not reflect the level of preparation put out by parents, instructors, and students in advance of the national exam.

Also Read: Meet Top Performers in the 2022 KCPE Exams

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019