Didmus Barasa Threatens to Sue Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Over KCPE Results

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has threatened to move to court if the Ministry of Education does not remark KCPE exams of Moi D.E.B within 14 days.

In a statement on his social media pages, the UDA MP asked CS Ezekiel Machogu to consider the School.

“I have asked CS Education my good friend Ezekiel Machogu to order Re-Examine of KCPE exams for the pupils of Moi DEB Primary School in Bungoma, commonly known as The Commonwealth. If this will not happen in the next 14 days, I will move to court,” the second term MP wrote on his social media pages.

“Examination cheating must be proven beyond reasonable doubt and not through one’s conscience and/or imagination. The definition of ignorance is where pupils are punished and no adult in the name of invigilators are prosecuted… Every counterpart must be brought to book.” he added.

Barasa’s remarks come after Moi D. E. B (Commonwealth) Primary School Headteacher Kevin Wanyama said candidates from his school will not join national secondary schools due to poor performance.

“Ata pia mimi nimekua mzazi, mtoto wangu amepata 334, mtoto mwenye alijua amechagua shule kama Maranda. Ata sijamtumia matokeo kwa sababu unatuma aje. Maswali niko nayo mengi,”

(I was also a parent, my child got 334 marks, the child chose a school like Maranda. I have not even sent him the results because how do you sent. I have a lot of questions.) He stated.

Wanyama repudiated the results, alleging they did not reflect the level of preparation put out by parents, instructors, and students in advance of the national exam.

Also Read: Meet Top Performers in the 2022 KCPE Exams