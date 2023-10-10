Connect with us

News

Don’t Shy Claiming Uhuru Kenyatta’s Projects – Mutahi Ngunyi to President Ruto

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to claim his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects.

Ngunyi in a statement via Twitter said Ruto co-created the projects with Uhuru during the previous administration and therefore should not be shy from owning the projects.

He wondered why a section of Kenyans were attacking the president for launching the MV Uhuru II project on Monday.

“MV Uhuru II was a project of the Uhuru/ruto government. What is wrong with ruto launching it? And what is wrong with ruto launching projects he co-created with uhuru? Dear ruto: you should own these projects. Do not be shy. You were part of them. Claim their success,” he stated.

President Ruto commissioned the Ksh 2.4 billion MV Uhuru II project on Monday at the Kisumu Shipyard pier. During the event, Ruto praised his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta for initiating the ship saying the project has seen the light of day courtesy of him. ‘

“I must congratulate my predecessor for his foresight in coming up with this shipyard refurbishment. When one morning he asked me to visit Kisumu and see what the military could do, when we came here, it was a heap of dirt, wreckage and old buildings,” Ruto said.

“To see what we are seeing here today is phenomenal and I must say a lot for President Uhuru Kenyatta and the leadership of our military with a lot of foresight drove this programme to where we are today,” the president added.

The vessel, built by Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL), is the first ship made in Kenya at the Kisumu Shipyard.

The project was started by Uhuru in a move to revitalize marine trade and encourage blue economy activities in Lake Victoria.

 

 

 

 

