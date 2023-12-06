DP Gachagua Addresses Safety Of Teachers in North Rift

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured teachers of their safety in all parts of the country, including in areas facing security challenges.

Speaking during the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) annual national delegates conference at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday, Gachagua said adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure that teachers in volatile areas go about their work without fear for their lives.

“We have taken enough measures to ensure that the teachers are secure and there is enough security for them. A lot of work is going on in those regions to make sure that teachers and everybody and the rest of the country is secure,” said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President also said that the government had stopped the sacking of teachers, who fled from their working stations over insecurity in Northern Kenya.

“You cannot punish people who are running away to save their lives,” he said.

He said Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was seized of the matter and would ensure the measures are fully implemented.

“The National Police Service and all our security agencies are doing whatever needs to be done so that our teachers and the rest of Kenyans are secure,” noted the Deputy President.

He continued, “We are undertaking a disarmament exercise to rid these areas of criminals. We also understand the value of education in sustainably addressing banditry and other forms of security threats, as we progressively move communities from past retrogressive practices.”

He stated that security in the North Rift and areas prone to terrorism are on the government’s radar and it will not relent until peace is restored.

The Deputy President also commended teachers for their savings culture through cooperative societies to harness income for their future financial stability.

The Deputy President further said that the government plans to bridge the teachers’ deficit by hiring at least 116,000 teachers to cover the gap. This year, the government has hired over 56,000 teachers.

He said they are working with the Teachers Service Commission to gradually convert the teachers on contract to permanent and pensionable, saying financial constraints had delayed its implementation.

“This is because we appreciate the fact that achieving the recommended ratio reduces the burden on teachers, directly improving quality,” he stated.

