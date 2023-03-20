DP Gachagua Asks Raila To Call Off Demonstrations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Azimio la Umoja to consider calling off demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Monday, March 20 in Mombasa County Gachagua claimed that the protests could cripple the economy that was slowly recovering.

“We want to urge these people to call off the chaos and mayhem this afternoon because what they are doing is destroying our economy.

“We were getting a lot of affirmation from international financial players and all other partners but the events that took place today is not good for the progress,” he remarked.

The DP claimed that the Azimio protests cost the Kenya Kwanza government Ksh2 billion as business owners closed their shops after earlier declarations by Azimio protestors.

“Quite a number of business people in the Nairobi Central District (CBD) did not open their shops and businesses arising from fear of looting and destruction of property having considered what happened in Kisumu where the Azimio people looted tents, chair and food. The Azimio people also threatened business people that they would loot their businesses and as a result, the country has lost almost two billion shillings in terms of businesses,” he stated.

Following that, he announced that President William Ruto had directed Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to restore normalcy in the CBD.

“We are happy that President William Ruto is in charge and has ensured that no life has been lost and no property has been destroyed,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua reiterated his call for Azimio principals to ask their students to be at the forefront of mass action rather than using others to further their own interests.

