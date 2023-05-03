DP Gachagua Breaks Silence After Azimio’s Tuesday Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says that the government managed to stop Azimio la Umoja demonstrations on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event, the Second in Command called out the opposition after a bus was torched along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

“Walifika pale Ngong Road wakaanza kuchoma mabasi, naye tumewakalia sahii,” Gachagua said.

Her added, “Raila is used to getting into government with his chest, he wants to be part of us by force, that one we will not agree with.”

While addressing the press on Tuesday, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua claimed that DP Gachagua and Trade CS Moses Kuria, hired goons to cause chaos during the anti-government protests.

“Hooligans were hired to cause mayhem and destroy properties, we are aware they were acting under the command of Gachagua and Kuria. They were recruited at a meeting in Thika a few days ago, and were ferried to Nairobi last night,” she said.

The Azimio principal also claimed that the government’s move to withdraw the security detail of Azimio leaders exposed them and thus they opted not to go to the streets.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi while reacting to the demos opined that President William Ruto succeeded in managing the Azimio demos.

He however warned Raila to be careful when confronting the state saying the government is capable of anything.

“In today’s #MaandamanoTuesday Ruto won. His Government was thuggish as expected of all confrontations with the state. Now Babaman should tell us if he wants to be assassinated. These people are capable. And you will take them nowhere as Riggy-G puts it,” said Ngunyi.

