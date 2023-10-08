Connect with us

DP Gachagua Is a Good Leader Who Means Well For The Country – Pastor Dorcas

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said the DP is a good leader who means well for this country.

Speaking at PCEA Kabiruini on Sunday October 8 during the retirement service of Rev.Peter Mwikumi Pastor Dorcas said she supports the Deputy President in prayers always.

“He (DP Gachagua) is a good leader, and he is going to lead, because we are on our knees. They said he will not get there; he is there by the grace of God. And by the power of God, he will remain there and we are going to pray for him. That is a message coming from his wife.” She said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the region is solidly behind the DP, a sentiment that was echoed by Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi.

“As a people we are behind the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and there is no two ways about that. Aa region we want to say in a very specific way, that we are solidly behind President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.We can see a joint ticket and we are behind that. “Governor Kahiga said.

This  comes at a time when the Deputy President has been on the spot over shareholder remarks. 

The remarks he has constantly referenced have not been sitting well with some quarters who translated them as divisive and provocative. 

ODM leader Raila Odinga is among the leaders who consistently called the deputy president out over the remarks, asking Ruto to censure him.

Gachagua however says it would be reasonable for the president to entrust posts to individuals who supported his plan from the start.

“They are mad at me because I always remind the president that whenever we give state jobs, we should focus more on those who supported us. Everyone is running to him right now because he is the president, but when he was undergoing tribulations, were they there with him?” Gachagua said on Sunday.

Also Read: Kabando's Advice to Gachagua After Ruto Named Raila as His Ally

