DP Gachagua Issues a Statement on George Magoha’s Burial Plans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that the late George Magoha will be laid to rest on Saturday February 4, 2023.

His statements come after he visited the former Education CS’s home in Lavington and consoled the family.

The Second in Command revealed that Magoha’s body will be put at the University of Nairobi and the Headquarters of the Ministry of Education at Jogoo House for public viewing.

“The family requested the government’s logistical support for body viewing at the University of Nairobi and Jogoo House, the headquarters of the Ministry of Education,” read a statement from the DP.

Gachagua announced that the government will provide a military chopper to airlift the body of the former CS to his rural home in Siaya County ahead of his burial.

“The family did request that the Government help airlift the body and we have agreed and the Kenya Defence Forces will provide a military helicopter to take the body home together with members of the family on the Friday preceding the Saturday burial.

“Again, the family requested that we help in providing the tentage, chairs and all that goes with it to cater for thousands of mourners on that particular day. That request has acceded and the CS Interior has been properly guided,” Gachagua stated.

He also said that the government will provide food to Siaya locals during Magoha’s burial, a move he stated would ensure that the residents are comfortable during the entire time of bereavement.

“Over and above, our department of special programs will also provide food for the family and the mourners and in addition, we have also instructed that we provide food to all the residents of Gem,” he stated.

Gachagua also appointed Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo to lead 3 other government officials in working with the family on the burial plans.

