Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Gachagua Issues a Statement on George Magoha’s Burial Plans

By

Published

20230128 172836

DP Gachagua with Magoha’s wife.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that the late George Magoha will be laid to rest on Saturday February 4, 2023. 

His statements come after he visited the former Education CS’s home in Lavington and consoled the family. 

The Second in Command revealed that Magoha’s body will be put at the University of Nairobi and the Headquarters of the Ministry of Education at Jogoo House for public viewing. 

“The family requested the government’s logistical support for body viewing at the University of Nairobi and Jogoo House, the headquarters of the Ministry of Education,” read a statement from the DP. 

Gachagua announced that the government will provide a military chopper to airlift the body of the former CS to his rural home in Siaya County ahead of his burial.

“The family did request that the Government help airlift the body and we have agreed and the Kenya Defence Forces will provide a military helicopter to take the body home together with members of the family on the Friday preceding the Saturday burial.

“Again, the family requested that we help in providing the tentage, chairs and all that goes with it to cater for thousands of mourners on that particular day. That request has acceded and the CS Interior has been properly guided,” Gachagua stated. 

20230128 172831

He also said that the government will provide food to Siaya locals during Magoha’s burial, a move he stated would ensure that the residents are comfortable during the entire time of bereavement.

“Over and above, our department of special programs will also provide food for the family and the mourners and in addition, we have also instructed that we provide food to all the residents of Gem,” he stated.

Gachagua also appointed Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo to lead 3 other government officials in working with the family on the burial plans. 

Also Read: George Magoha’s Final Moments Before His Death 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019