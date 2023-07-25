Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Gachagua Mocks Raila After Calling Off Wednesday Protests

By

Published

FB IMG 1690270943957

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga after he called off the anti-government protests that were scheduled on Wednesday this week. 

Speaking on Monday evening while meeting Kenyans in Italy, Gachagua said it was wrong for Raila to say he had postponed the protests yet there was no such thing.

The second in command mocked Raila saying he made the statement to please his supporters.

“I am told they have postponed, there is no postponement, you cannot postpone something that is not there. He is just trying to please his supporters,” said Gachagua. 

The DP went on to say even though protests are allowed in the constitution, the government banned them after they turned violent. 

“We had allowed these demonstrations to continue because the Constitution allows and also says that it must be peaceful and demonstrators unarmed…what we saw was chaos and the country was almost burning,” Gachagua explained.

Azimio on Monday announced that they had postponed the demos and directed the opposition supporters to instead light candles in honor of their colleagues who lost their lives during past protests.

Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.”

“We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims. During the vigils, candle lighting and laying of flowers, we encourage Kenyans to say prayers and read out the names of the victims of police brutality. We shall provide the list of the victims in time for the exercise,” Azimio said in a statement. 

Also Read: Azimio Calls Off Wednesday Demos, Here is Why

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019