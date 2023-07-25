DP Gachagua Mocks Raila After Calling Off Wednesday Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga after he called off the anti-government protests that were scheduled on Wednesday this week.

Speaking on Monday evening while meeting Kenyans in Italy, Gachagua said it was wrong for Raila to say he had postponed the protests yet there was no such thing.

The second in command mocked Raila saying he made the statement to please his supporters.

“I am told they have postponed, there is no postponement, you cannot postpone something that is not there. He is just trying to please his supporters,” said Gachagua.

The DP went on to say even though protests are allowed in the constitution, the government banned them after they turned violent.

“We had allowed these demonstrations to continue because the Constitution allows and also says that it must be peaceful and demonstrators unarmed…what we saw was chaos and the country was almost burning,” Gachagua explained.

Azimio on Monday announced that they had postponed the demos and directed the opposition supporters to instead light candles in honor of their colleagues who lost their lives during past protests.

Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.”

“We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims. During the vigils, candle lighting and laying of flowers, we encourage Kenyans to say prayers and read out the names of the victims of police brutality. We shall provide the list of the victims in time for the exercise,” Azimio said in a statement.

