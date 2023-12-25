DP Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Share Christmas Gifts With Neighbours

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to his Mathira backyard for Christmas celebrations and shared gifts with hundreds of residents and neighbors.

Gachagua who was flanked by his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and members of their family gifted the guests items such as foodstuffs including maize and wheat flours, rice and cooking oil for the Christmas celebrations.

The visitors included the elderly, vulnerable families and persons living with disability.

In his remarks, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to share with the less fortunate in the society, saying that Christmas holiday is about showing love and reconnecting with families and friends.

“We ask for peace, love and national unity. We call upon all Kenyans to love each other. Christmas is about families coming together, is a period of joy for people to come together and love each other,” he said.

The DP also advocated for peace and national cohesion and assured Kenyans that the government has enhanced security across the country.

Additionally, Gachagua asked parents to spend money wisely and be mindful of school fees.

“All people in Kenya will be secure during the Christmas festive season. I urge Kenyans to enjoy Christmas as they prepare for the new year. I wish to remind parents not to overspend money on festivities because January is a season of paying school fees for their school-going children,” said the Deputy President terming education an equalizer in the society.

His spouse, Pastor Dorcas, also asked Kenyans to share with those in need during the holiday season.

“Christmas is a time that families need to spend time together. Whatever you have, share with others, remember your parents, call them if you are far from them. It is time for families to come together. God loves you so much that He gave you His only son. God gave His very best to World,” she said.

