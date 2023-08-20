Connect with us

DP Gachagua Reveals Details Of His Teaching Career Before Joining UON

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday August 19 revealed he was once an English teacher before he joined the University of Nairobi for his degree. 

Speaking at Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County, the DP said he taught at Kwanthanze secondary school in Machakos County. 

He also revealed that he was the one who introduced volleyball in the school. 

“I taught as an untrained teacher between form six and university, we had what we call double intake, it was taking two years to get into university, we left Kianyaga at the end of 1983 and I was in the university in October 1985.

“For one and a half years, I taught Kwanthanze Secondary School in Machakos which is doing very well in volleyball and I am the one who started that team because I used to play volleyball. I was teaching English and literature,” Gachagua revealed.

The DP also mentioned that he got a distinction in literature from Kianyaga High School and vowed to come back and teach one of the classes in the school.

Gachagua and other Kianyaga Alumni offered a five day coast treat to 75 teachers and the Board of Management of the school.

He further disclosed that the alumni signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the teachers mandating the former to be responsible for handling hardware aspects, including infrastructural development.

“We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the teachers that the Alumni will handle the hardware (infrastructural development) while the teachers will take charge of the software (performance),” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: Gachagua: Security Detail For Azimio Leaders To Be Reinstated After Three Months

