DP Gachagua to Address C-10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will on Friday November 24 address the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) for Reforms of the United Nations Security Council in Ciudad de la Paz, Equatorial Guinea, on behalf of President William Ruto.

He will address the Summit of nine other Heads of State and Government, their representatives, UN and African Union agencies officials.

Gachagua is expected to highlight why the reforms of the UNSC need to be accelerated for equitable representation of Africa through expansion of the membership.

The Summit is reviewing the emerging international momentum on the reform of the UNSC to strategically position and prepare Africa for any outcome in the process, which began in 2005.

The Heads of State and Government from the C-10 States will also discuss how to strategically utilize the Common African Position as a negotiating framework to agree on a realistic and pragmatic roadmap for the reform of the UNSC in the best interests of the continent.

The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) was setup during the 4th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly on August 4, 2005, through Decision Ext/Assembly/AU/Dec.1 (IV), with the core mandate of presenting, advocating and canvassing support for the Common African Position on the Reform of the UNSC as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

The United Nations General Assembly began the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on the reforms of the UN Security Council during the 63rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 63) in 2009.

Currently, the UNSC Permanent Members Comprise the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia.

There are also Non-permanent Member positions, which are held on a rotational basis. Africa is represented by Mozambique, Gabon and Ghana. Kenya’s two-year term of representing Africa at the UNSC ended in December 2022.

Gachagua landed in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday evening at the Obiang Nguema Mbasogo de Mongomeyen International Airport, Djibloho Province.

He was received at the airport by the First Vice Premier Minister Clementa Ngema and other Government officials, Kenya’s Deputy Head of Mission in Addis Ababa Ambassador George Kwanya, Acting High Commissioner in Abuja James Nyongesa, among other officials.

