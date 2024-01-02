Connect with us

DP Gachagua Visits Family That Lost 6 Kin In Road Crash

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on New Year’s day condoled with a family  that lost six relatives in a road accident last week after their car collided with a matatu on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road.

Gachagua visited the family of Sammy Mwangi Gatumbo at their home in Chaka, Kieni, Nyeri County, accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and local leaders.

The Deputy President called on road users, security and relevant agencies to ensure safety to curb accidents and fatalities.

Gachagua who encouraged the family, friends and relatives to remain strong, also delivered President William Ruto’s condolence message to the family.

The night accident involved a saloon car and a matatu claimed nine lives, including children, and multiple injuries. The injured are hospitalised at various hospitals in Nyeri County.

Deputy President Gachagua said he will visit other families in some parts of the country.

“I am visiting this family as a neighbor and member of this community. We will continue praying for them.

We have to stand with you during this difficult moment because losing six family remembers is a big blow,” he said.

On her part, Pastor Dorcas said drivers should be vigilant and careful of other road users.

“It is a difficult time for the family and the community for the loss of lives. The family needs prayers to accept the loss and have strength. We came to condole with you, pray with you so that the Holy Spirit can be with you.

Drivers must be cautious and mindful of other road users. We must be vigilant and accountable on the road,” she said.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says that 3,609 people lost their lives in road accidents between  January to October 2023.

Leading causes of fatal crashes included improper overtaking, failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions, hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

