DP Rigathi Gachagua assures Kenyans that 2024 will be a better year

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday assured Kenyans that 2024 will be a better year as economic initiatives rolled out by the Government to improve their lives bear fruit.

The Deputy President said President William Ruto had stabilised the economy despite teething challenges they faced when they took over.

Speaking on Sunday evening in Bondeni, Nakuru East when he graced the Inter Ward Football Finals between Bondeni and Pyrethrum football teams sponsored by Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, the DP acknowledged the tough economic times, Kenyans had faced but gave an assurance of better times ahead as programmes initiated by the government bear fruit.

“The President has been working day and night this year to get the economy out of the woods. The economy is now doing well and in the coming year 2024, the economy will be stable and ready for an upward trajectory,” said Mr Gachagua.

At the same time Gachagua said sports is a unifier, bringing fans together as they fervently cheer their teams.

He mentioned that the Ruto Administration is keen on tapping talent from the source, and such grassroots tournaments provide the best platform to do so.

“We will continue supporting such youth-focused initiatives to enable them fully exploit their talents,” Gachagua stated.

The DP was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru and host MP Gikaria.

Others leaders included; MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Samuel Gachobe(Subukia), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), County Assembly Majority Leader Alex Lang’at, MCAs, among other leaders.

