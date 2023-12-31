Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Rigathi Gachagua assures Kenyans that 2024 will be a better year

By

Published

FB IMG 1704038155144

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday assured Kenyans that 2024 will be a better year as economic initiatives rolled out by the Government to improve their lives bear fruit.

The Deputy President said President William Ruto had stabilised the economy despite teething challenges they faced when they took over.

Speaking on Sunday evening in Bondeni, Nakuru East when he graced the Inter Ward Football Finals between Bondeni and Pyrethrum football teams sponsored by Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, the DP acknowledged the tough economic times, Kenyans had faced but gave an assurance of better times ahead as programmes initiated by the government bear fruit.

“The President has been working day and night this year to get the economy out of the woods. The economy is now doing well and in the coming year 2024, the economy will be stable and ready for an upward trajectory,” said Mr Gachagua.

FB IMG 1704038147145

At the same time Gachagua said sports is a unifier, bringing fans together as they fervently cheer their teams.

He mentioned that the Ruto Administration is keen on tapping talent from the source, and such grassroots tournaments provide the best platform to do so.

“We will continue supporting such youth-focused initiatives to enable them fully exploit their talents,” Gachagua stated.

The DP was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru and host MP Gikaria.

Others leaders included; MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Samuel Gachobe(Subukia), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), County Assembly Majority Leader Alex Lang’at, MCAs, among other leaders.

Also Read: Gachagua Hosts Party For Over 8000 Youths, Cautions Them Against Joining Mungiki

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020