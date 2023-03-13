DPP Drops Charges Against Fred Matiang’i

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped the charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his lawyer Danstan Omari.

In a statement on Monday March 13, the DPP stated that the evidence provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was not sufficient to sustain the charges against the two.

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr. Danstan Omari. The evidence provided did not meet the the ingredients needed to prove each of the aforementioned offences as required by law,” the statement read in part.

The DPP also directed the DCI to close the inquiry file on the former CS with no further police action.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action,” the statement added.

The DCI had recommended the DPP to charge Matiang’i on two charges; Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the Penal Code and Publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer and Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018.

“On February 8, 2023, at Karen Ngong View Estate within Nairobi County in the Republic of Kenya with intent to cause panic, chaos or violence amongst citizens of Kenya jointly with others published in the media that your house had been raided by a battalion and or “garrison” of officers intending to arrest you, a fact you knew to be false,” the DCI charge sheet read in part.

Also Read: Details of Uhuru’s Phone Call That Saved Matiang’i From DCI