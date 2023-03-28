DPP Haji Issues Directions To IG Koome After Azimio Demos

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to investigate cases of violence during the Azimio anti-government demonstrations of March 20 and March 27.

In a statement on Tuesday March 28, Haji noted that the police had only arrested and charged minor suspects from the protests.

He gave IG Koome a 14-day ultimatum to ensure that the orchestrators are identified and arrested for further action.

“Whereas some suspects have been arrested and charged in court for various offences, we have noted that the persons culpable for planning, inciting, instigating, and/or financing the commission of the aforementioned offences have not been investigated.

“Consequently, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, you are hereby directed to undertake comprehension investigations into the aforementioned offences and ALL persons responsible for planning, inciting, instigating, and/or financing the commission of any offence and submit the investigation file within fourteen (14) days of the date hereof,” Haji stated.

The DPP also warned persons using social media platforms to incite ethnic-based contempt.

He further stated that anyone found culpable of committing violence during protests would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The ODPP reaffirms its commitment to uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights in the discharge of its mandate, and any person found culpable for the commission of any offence shall be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he added.

