News

DPP Issues Directive On Police Constable Who Shot 2 People Dead At  Vegas Club In Nakuru

By

Published

The Office of the Director Of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed Police Constable, Nicholas Musyoka Musau to be charged with two counts of murder.

In a statement on Wednesday January 10, ODPP noted that DPP Renson Ingonga had directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation on the incident and submit the inquiry file within 14 days.

IPOA proceeded as directed and conducted the investigations and have submitted the inquiry file to the DPP for perusal and directions.

Having reviewed the inquiry file, the DPP was satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain a charge of murder. 

“The DPP has therefore directed that the suspect be charged with two counts of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code today, 10th January 2024 at Nakuru High Court, Nakuru County,” the ODPP said in a statement.

DPP Ingonga also reiterated his endeavor to continue the coordination, cooperation and collaboration with Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) into the foreseeable future in order to enhance accountability, efficiency and expeditiousness in the prosecution of similar cases within the criminal justice system.

Musau who was based in Nakuru Central Police Station on the night of 12th December 2023/13th December 2023 shot four people at Loritas Liquor Club popularly known as Vegas Club, Nakuru County.

Ann Maina and Laura Kwasira succumbed to bullet injuries while Mr. Benjamin Kote and Edwin Apungana survived with serious wounds.

Also Read: 2 suspected Land Fraudsters Arrested After bribery Attempt At DCI Headquarters

