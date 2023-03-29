Connect with us

DPP Noordin Haji Drops Another High Profile Corruption Case 

File image of Noordin Haji

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has once again dropped a graft of a high profile individual. 

Haji on Tuesday dropped charges against Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri’s daughter Edith Kimani.

The former Nakuru County Chief Officer in charge of Trade, was being charged alongside six others over embezzlement of public funds during the construction of market sheds in Nakuru. 

The DPP withdrew the charges against the first accused, Edith, telling the court that the evidence against her was insufficient to sustain the charges.

The other suspects in the case include;  Jackson Maingi Keiro, Nickson Kibet Cheruyoit, Anne Njeri Muranja, Florence Karanja Wanjiku,  Edith Wangari Maina and Jane Njoki Mwaura. 

The suspects were arrested and arraigned in court on the 31st of January 2023 after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) received claims that the Nakuru County government paid Ksh 10 million for construction of sheds in Kitarina market. 

It was alleged that Levi contractors limited company which was the tender to put up two sheds only constructed one. 

According to investigations the structure collapsed before it was handed over to the county.

Further investigation revealed that the procurement was marred by irregularities, the alleged tender opening Committee members did not participate in the tender opening exercise, and no tender opening register was ever opened.

Levi Contractors also failed to present a valid Tax Compliance Certificate.Its Tax Compliance Certificate expired on January 27, 2017, prior to the start of the tendering procedure.

The DPP has recently abandoned corruption cases against a number of high-profile individuals, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Kenya Power Managing Director Ben Chumo, Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang, and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

