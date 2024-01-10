Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DPP Orders Man Captured In Viral Video Alongside Vanessa Ogema Arrested

By

Published

unnamed (3)

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest the man who was captured on video in the company of Vanessa Ogema assaulting hospital staff at the Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DPP said the man should be charged alongside Ogema.

“The ODPP has directed that, a second male suspect who was in the company of the accused person and was captured in the video be identified, apprehended and charged alongside the accused person already charged in court,” read the statement in part.

Ogema on January 7 surrendered to the police at Port Victoria police station where she was processed awaiting arraignment in court.

20240107 193005

On 8th January 2024, the inquiry file into the incident was submitted to the ODPP for perusal and analysis of the evidence to decide whether or not to prosecute.

Upon perusal of the inquiry file and analysis of the evidence available, the ODPP was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspect with assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251, creating disturbance contrary to Section 95(1)(b), malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339(1) and threat of injury to persons employed in the public service contrary to Section 106.

Ogema was arraigned in court before Port Victoria Magistrate’s Court on 8th January 2024 and charged with the four counts.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on a bond of Kshs 200,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The criminal case filed in court will be mentioned on 17th January 2024 for further directions and hearing dates.

Also Read: Meet Francis Atwoli’s Three Daughters And The Powerful Jobs They Do

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020