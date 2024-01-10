DPP Orders Man Captured In Viral Video Alongside Vanessa Ogema Arrested

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest the man who was captured on video in the company of Vanessa Ogema assaulting hospital staff at the Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DPP said the man should be charged alongside Ogema.

“The ODPP has directed that, a second male suspect who was in the company of the accused person and was captured in the video be identified, apprehended and charged alongside the accused person already charged in court,” read the statement in part.

Ogema on January 7 surrendered to the police at Port Victoria police station where she was processed awaiting arraignment in court.

On 8th January 2024, the inquiry file into the incident was submitted to the ODPP for perusal and analysis of the evidence to decide whether or not to prosecute.

Upon perusal of the inquiry file and analysis of the evidence available, the ODPP was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspect with assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251, creating disturbance contrary to Section 95(1)(b), malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339(1) and threat of injury to persons employed in the public service contrary to Section 106.

Ogema was arraigned in court before Port Victoria Magistrate’s Court on 8th January 2024 and charged with the four counts.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on a bond of Kshs 200,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The criminal case filed in court will be mentioned on 17th January 2024 for further directions and hearing dates.

Also Read: