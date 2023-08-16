DPP Orders Senator Mandago To Be Arrested, Here Is Why

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three others over Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

The three are being accused of embezzling over Ksh 800 million that was collected in the Programme.

Also wanted by the ODPP are Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

“There is a warrant of arrest in court. Either he presents himself at the DCI or we arrest him. There is nothing else we can say on the matter,” DCI boss Amin Mohamed stated.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) grilled Senator Mandago over his role in the saga that left parents and children crying for justice.

Mandago has however said he is ready to be arrested, adding that he has heard reports that the DCI officers have been on his trail.

The UDA Senator also mentioned that he met with affected parents and agreed on a way forward.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned. I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” Mandago said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Parents in Uasin Gishu had contributed at least a million shillings each to the education initiative, allowing their children to study abroad.

However, it was discovered that the money provided to the programme had been embezzled, and those who wished to travel overseas were unable to do so, causing an outrage among parents.

