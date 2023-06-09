DPP Withdraws Itumbi’s Ruto ‘Assasination’ Letter Case 

The Office Of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has withdrawn a case in which ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi was accused of faking a letter alleging of a plot to assassinate then Deputy President William Ruto.

The ODPP termed the case unconstitutional and said it lacks enough evidence.

In acquitting Itumbi, the court referred to the entire prosecution procedure as a breach of the constitution.

Itumbi was being charged with creating a false document, publishing a false statement, and reprogramming his cell phone. He refuted all of the allegations.

According to the letter Itumbi was accused of forging, a group of high-ranking government officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet met at the La Mada Hotel off Thika Road in Nairobi to arrange the assasination of Ruto.

The state, however, called eight witnesses to substantiate the claims against Itumbi and his co-accused through Anderson Gikunda.

His lawyer, Katwa Katwa, contended that the forensic report was supposed to show, demonstrate, and establish the three counts did not claim that the accused committed any of the offenses.

Itumbi on Wednesday accused the prosecution of delaying the case. He told the court that the tactic by the state to delay his case on allegations that there was no police file in court was an infringement of his rights.

While reaction to the withdrawal of the case on Friday, Itumbi slammed former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, former PS Karanja Kibicho and former DCI boss George Kinoti.

“The Court has thrown out La Mada charges describing them as unconstitutional! The end of Republic vs Dennis Itumbi and @Terriz_Sam is an opportunity to tell @Karanjakibicho, Fred Matiangi, and former DCI boss Kinoti – shame on you,” he stated.

