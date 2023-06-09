Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DPP Withdraws Itumbi’s Ruto ‘Assasination’ Letter Case 

By

Published

itu e1631797235624 1

The Office Of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has withdrawn a case in which ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi was accused of faking a letter alleging of a plot to assassinate then Deputy President  William Ruto.

The ODPP termed the case unconstitutional and said it lacks enough evidence.

In acquitting Itumbi, the court referred to the entire prosecution procedure as a breach of the constitution.

Itumbi was being charged with creating a false document, publishing a false statement, and reprogramming his cell phone. He refuted all of the allegations.

According to the letter Itumbi was accused of forging, a group of high-ranking government officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet met at the La Mada Hotel off Thika Road in Nairobi to arrange the assasination of Ruto.

The state, however, called eight witnesses to substantiate the claims against Itumbi and his co-accused through Anderson Gikunda.

His lawyer, Katwa Katwa, contended that the forensic report was supposed to show, demonstrate, and establish the three counts did not claim that the accused committed any of the offenses.

Itumbi on Wednesday accused the prosecution of delaying the case. He told the court that the tactic by the state to delay his case on allegations that there was no police file in court was an infringement of his rights.

While reaction to the withdrawal of the case on Friday, Itumbi slammed former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, former PS Karanja Kibicho and former DCI boss George Kinoti. 

“The Court has thrown out La Mada charges describing them as unconstitutional!  The end of Republic vs Dennis Itumbi and @Terriz_Sam is an opportunity to tell @Karanjakibicho, Fred Matiangi, and former DCI boss Kinoti – shame on you,” he stated. 

Also Read: CAS Itumbi Reveals Amount Of Money President Ruto Gave To Popular Mama Mboga 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019